Cobb Island VFD & EMS Life Member Ronald "Ronnie" Evans Recognized For His Years Of Service

COBB ISLAND, Md. – The Officers and Members would like to CONGRATULATE Life Member/Board of Director Ronald L. Evans for the 50 Years of credited LOSAP Service. During the annual CCVFA and CCAEMS Banquet, Life Member Ronnie Evans was presented with his 50 Years of Credited LOSAP Service Award.

Life Member Evans joined our department in 1964 and has served our department and community for the past 59 years faithfully and unwaveringly. Life Member Evans has held the positions of Chief Engineer and Board of Director within our department. Mr. Evans has received numerous awards from our department for his dedication of the many years of service and was awarded the Squadsman of the Year for the 2014-2015 fiscal year.

Mr. Evans is still a very active and a dedicated Volunteer. Ronnie has devoted his life to our organization and has earned an award of this caliber to recognize his dedication.