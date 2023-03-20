Cobb Island VFD Sadly Announce The Passing Of Past Treasurer, Life Member Michael Burnham

COBB ISLAND, Md. – It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department & Emergency Medical Services, Inc, announces the passing of Life Member, Michael Clay Burnham. Mike passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 after a long battle with an illness.



Mike was a Life Member, Past Treasurer, and Past Board of Director. He served this department and the citizens of the community we serve with 32 years of distinguished service. Mike was instrumental in the planning and financing our current station and the majority of the Fire & EMS Apparatus and Equipment we have today.

We are grateful for his dedicated service to our department and surrounding communities.

Arrangements are as follows:

Viewing –

Thursday, March 23, 2023

4pm-7pm

Firemen’s Prayers at 6pm

Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, P.A.

211 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646

Mass –

Friday, March 24, 2023

11am

Holy Ghost Church

15848 Rock Point Road, Newburg, MD 20664

Repast –

Immediately follow Mass at Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department & Emergency Medical Services, Inc.

17069 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island, MD 20625

Obituary: www.arehartechols.com/obituary/Michael-Burnham