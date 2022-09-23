COLD CASE: 17th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Hotel Employee Jerry Alan Wills III

Jerry Alan Wills III

WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 17th anniversary of the homicide of Jerry Alan Wills III, a resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Jerry and his family.

On September 23, 2005 at approximately 2:50pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Days Inn Hotel in Waldorf, for the report of an unconscious male.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim by the front desk of the lobby, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jerry was 19 years old at the time of his death and was an employee of the hotel.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in this case.