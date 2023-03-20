Commander Of The Maryland Army National Guard Inducted In The Maryland Women’s Hall Of Fame

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, was inducted in the 2023 Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame at the Government House of Maryland last week. Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller recognized the inductees for the accomplishments during the enshrinement event.

Birckhead, who is also deputy commandant for Reserve Affairs at the U.S. Army War College, was selected to lead the National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol who were mobilized for the 59th Presidential Inauguration after the attacks on January 6th. Shortly afterwards, former Gov. Larry Hogan asked her to take the lead of the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force.

“The Maryland Army National Guard challenged me mentally, physically, and spiritually in a way that no other pursuit did,” said Birckhead via video. “It is a dedication to push beyond what you think is possible and go beyond the boundaries of oneself. Thank you to everyone who played a role in my journey to make this feat possible to allow me to live my values.”

In 2018, she was part of the Maryland National Guard’s first-ever all-female command team — a first across the entire National Guard.

Birckhead, who also holds a full-time civilian job at the Department of the Interior, has multiple overseas deployments, including in Afghanistan.

“Each time I put on my uniform, I remember the sacrifices of those that came before me, and I know there will be others who will climb higher because of my work,” said Birckhead. “I won’t know their names, and they may not know mine, but together we will change the world.”

The Maryland Commission for Women inducted five women into the Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame and presented the 2023 Maryland Young Women Leaders Award to five high school students during the event. The Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame, which was established in 1985, memorializes and honors Maryland women whose lives and work are of historic significance to the health, economic, political, and cultural history of the state.

The list of inductees and award recipients with their photos, videos, and biographies is available on the Maryland Commission for Women website: www.marylandwomen.org