Commanders Host Flag Football Clinic

Photo credit: Washington Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. – On May 20, the Washington Commanders hosted the first ever Flag Football Clinic presented by OrthoVirginia at the newly-named OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park in partnership with RCX Sports and the Loudoun County NFL FLAG Football League

OrthoVirginia physicians, youth flag football players, Washington Commanders coaches, legends, and current players including Pro Bowl Safety Jeremy Reaves and first-round draft pick Emmanuel Forbes were in attendance for a day of skills development and training for upcoming athletes.

Photo credit: Washington Commanders

This event was the first in-person event since the team announced its major partnership and naming rights agreement with OrthoVirginia, Official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Partner of the Washington Commanders. Inside the Commanders’ practice bubble, over 200 local youth flag football players participated in skills and drills training with assistance from players from John R. Lewis High School’s Varsity Football Team. Over the course of the day, OrthoVirginia professionals led demonstrations on topics such as injury prevention and proper warm-up routines prior to exercise.

“We are so proud to partner with OrthoVirginia to bring together young athletes, sports medicine professionals, and Commanders players and coaches,” said Jason Wright, Washington Commanders Team President. “I am thrilled that the Commanders community was able to join forces with the region’s top orthopedic professionals to provide a fun and educational day for young players here at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.”

Photo credit: Washington Commanders

“Whether you are playing in the National Football League or a youth flag football league, it’s crucial that athletes learn how to prevent injuries and stay healthy,” added Dr. David Jevsevar, OrthoVirginia Chief Executive Officer. “OrthoVirginia and the Washington Commanders share a commitment to making an impact in the community, and today’s event underscored the exciting components of our partnership.”

Photo credit: Washington Commanders

In September 2022, the Commanders announced a partnership and naming rights agreement with OrthoVirginia. Located in Ashburn, Virginia, the 162-acre training center includes three natural grass fields, one indoor turf field and stands 96 feet high and houses a 120-yard practice field. The center also includes strength training and sports medicine facilities, a 100-plus person auditorium, offices and meeting rooms for players and coaches, employee offices, and an in-house broadcast studio. A state-of-the-art recovery center covers nearly 2,000 square feet of the facility and contains best-in-class recovery equipment to keep players at their physical and mental peaks throughout the course of each season. OrthoVirginia is Virginia’s largest provider of expert orthopedic, sports medicine and therapy care which serves the needs of its patients through a team of highly trained specialists who are committed to the independent practice of medicine. Located in Hampton Roads, Lynchburg, Northern Virginia, Richmond and Southwest Virginia, OrthoVirginia has more than 150 physicians and over 30 office locations, orthopedic urgent cares, MRI facilities, outpatient surgery centers and physical therapy clinics.

Photo credit: Washington Commanders

The Commanders are amid a sale process for a record-setting $6 billion, the most ever for a North American sports franchise.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com