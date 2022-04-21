Commercial Vehicle Fire Under Investigation In Port Tobacco

PORT TOBACCO, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of a commercial vehicle fire yesterday.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., on April 20, firefighters responded to the commercial vehicle fire at 6950 Rose Hill Road.

The fire had self-extinguished prior to the fire department’s arrival. The damaged vehicle was a 2002 Asphalt Paver and Asphalt Roller, owned by Triangle Asphalt Services.

The fire was discovered by a worker for Triangle Asphalt Services.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal

