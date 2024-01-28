Commission On Public Health Announces February Meeting

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Maryland’s Commission on Public Health (CoPH) will hold its next meeting this Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Baltimore County Department of Health. The agenda and meeting materials are available at smchd.org/CommissionOnPublicHealth.



The meeting is open to members of the public as room capacity allows; the CoPH asks those who would like to attend in person to submit their request to MD.CoPH@maryland.gov no later than 9:00 a.m. EST on the day of the meeting.

Those who would like to view the meeting virtually can use the virtual meeting information published on the agenda. The meeting will also be recorded and posted to the website for later viewing.



For more information on the Maryland Commission on Public Health, please visit smchd.org/CommissionOnPublicHealth.