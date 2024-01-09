Commission On Public Health Selects Workgroup Members And Announces Workgroup Co-Chairs

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Maryland’s Commission on Public Health has selected members for the five Workgroups that will be assisting the Commission with assessing Maryland’s public health capabilities and making recommendations for reform. A variety of professionals across the public and private sectors will inform the work of the Commission through its Workgroups. Their expertise will contribute to long-term improvements in Maryland’s ability to handle major public health challenges. A full roster of members for each workgroup is available at smchd.org/CommissionOnPublicHealth.

The Commission thanks all Workgroup members and appreciates the leadership of the following Workgroup Co-Chairs:

Communications and Public Engagement Workgroup

Tonii Gedin, Anne Arundel County Health Officer

Sylvette La Touche-Howard, University of Maryland School of Public Health Associate Clinical Professor and Assistant Dean for the Office of Public Health Practice and Community Engagement

Data and Information Technology Workgroup

Jay Atanda, Policy Advisor, US Department of Homeland Security

William Webb, Kent County Health Officer

Funding Workgroup

Gregory Branch, Baltimore County Health Officer

Laurence Polsky, Calvert County Health Officer

Governance and Organizational Capabilities Workgroup

Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County Health Officer

Frances Phillips, former Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Public Health Services and former Anne Arundel County Health Officer

Workforce Workgroup

Brian Castrucci, President and CEO, de Beaumont Foundation

Robert Stephens, Garrett County Health Officer

For more information on the Maryland Commission on Public Health, please visit smchd.org/CommissionOnPublicHealth.