LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) has opened the nonprofit funding utility for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 budget cycle, as awarded by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC).

The Notice of Funding Availability is available online at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/nonprofit. Please read the notice thoroughly and use the provided links; the application process is completely electronic and must be submitted online.

Applicants must be organizations with nonprofit status serving St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The deadline to submit applications is January 12, 2024. For additional details, read the full notice. Applicants are urged not to delay beginning the online application process. The system will allow you to save your progress and go back to edit your submission up until the January 12th deadline. Please submit any questions via email to: nonprofithelp@stmaryscountymd.gov.

SMCG’s Finance Department will offer a one-hour training on how to navigate the online application process on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 3 p.m. Please contact Shelly Bean to sign-up at (301) 475 4200 ext. 1211 or via email to nonprofithelp@stmaryscountymd.gov.

The Commissioners will host their first Budget Work Session (BWS) of the upcoming fiscal year on November 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. BWS are held in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Final adoption of the SMCG FY2025 Budget will be on May 21, 2024.

CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For more information on SMCG please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov or follow St. Mary’s County Government on Facebook or Twitter (X) for regular updates.