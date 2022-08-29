PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will request that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) release federal Community Development Block Grant funds to be used for the purchase and renovation of a 6,000-square-foot residential/commercial property at 85 Main St. in Prince Frederick, for a homeless prevention day program and emergency shelter on or about Sept. 4, 2022.

The total project cost is less than $1.3 million. Objections to the release of funds may be accepted by DHCD no later than Sept. 21, 2022.



The BOCC has prepared an Environmental Review Record on the project, which is available for public review.

Interested persons are urged to review the record in its entirety by contacting the Department of Community Resources at 410-535-1600, ext. 8808,

or by email at Jacquelyn.Culver@CalvertCountyMD.gov.

Questions and comments will be accepted until Sept. 3, 2022.