LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks is pleased to announce that the annual Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on March 18, 2023, from 12 – 4 p.m. at Lexington Manor Passive Park (LMPP) at 21675 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

This FREE community event offers fun for the whole family – food trucks, arts and crafts, nature walks, community garden information, fitness booths, games, face painting, live music, giveaways, and much more!

Residents can also enjoy the Arts Park, disc golf course, and the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center located at the Passive Park.

Event parking is available at Lancaster Park, located at 21550 Willows Drive in Lexington Park.

For more information, visit stmaryscountymd.gov/lmpp or contact the Department of Recreation & Parks at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800 or;

at Christina.Bishop@stmaryscountymd.gov.