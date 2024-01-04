Community Mourns The Loss Of Bubby Knott

Randy Guy (Left) & Bubby Knott (Right) (Credit: St. Mary’s County Government)

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On January 4, 2024, Joseph “Bubby” Knott sadly passed away. Knott was well known for his outstanding community involvement in St. Mary’s County and for being the owner of The Great Mills Trading Post.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that I announce that my dad, Bubby Knott, passed away at 2:45 a.m. this morning. We are all blessed to have had him in our lives; I’m sure he’s up there stirring things up already,” Karen Knott Siebert, Bubby’s daughter, stated in a social media post.

Knott was loved by the community for his iconic holiday light displays at Flat Iron Farm and for his work throughout the county. In 2022, Knott purchased the Old Brass Rail Sports Bar and donated the building to become the new location of the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen.

“Was saddened this morning to hear of the death of one of St. Mary’s finest. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bubby Knott. He was a proud and supportive citizen of St. Mary’s County. I remember years ago when I first met Bubby and called him Mr. Knott, that was the wrong thing to say….he very adamantly replied ‘Call me Bubby’,” stated Commissioner Eric Colvin in a social media post. “Over the years he reached out to me only to help better the residents of St. Mary’s County. He was a fierce defender of his opinions and gave back a lot to our community, and I’m sure there are many other stories that people can share about Bubby, and probably a few they can’t! I will miss him. Thank you Bubby!”

Many other members of the community also shared their thoughts on the passing of Knott.

“RIP Bubby Knott you sure will be missed. You meant a lot to our family. May your Christmas lights carry on. I believe Bubby was Santa Claus himself! We will miss you Bubby,” stated Francesca Marie.

“St. Marys lost a legend. RIP Bubby Knott. Been a staple in our community for longer than I’ve been around,” said Stevie Gingery.

