Community Organizations To Receive Grant Funding In Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today at a press conference held at the Chesapeake Arts Center, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the 69 community-based organizations selected to receive grant funding through the county’s Community Support Grant program managed by Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. (ACDS).

“Educating our children, assisting people with disabilities, providing families with fresh food, connecting individuals to physical and mental health care, and so much more. The services our local nonprofits provide are essential to our mission of making Anne Arundel County The Best Place – For All,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “By providing these funds, we expand the number of programs offered and the number of residents served, building their capacity to care for our communities for decades to come.”

The county’s FY24 budget that was passed by the County Council on June 14, 2023 includes $2 million that will be distributed amongst these nonprofits to provide programming for county residents.The competitive grant program received over 150 applications this year, totaling over $7 million in requests. Applicants were reviewed by an interagency health and human services review committee, which evaluated and prioritized applications based on their ability to provide services to underserved populations, address the health and well-being of communities, promote equity and inclusion, and eliminate the opportunity gap in education.

“The Community Support Grant Program is a critical operating resource for our nonprofit partners providing community programming,” said Erin Karpewicz, ACDS CEO. “ACDS and our sister health and human service agencies have come to depend upon this programming to complement and enhance service delivery, especially to communities and constituencies where health and human service needs are high.”

Since County Executive Pittman reintroduced this program as part of the county’s FY21 budget, with support from the County Council the program has continued to expand. In FY21 the program provided $661,000 in award funding, and for the second year in a row will now provide $2 million in grant funding. To date, 223 awards totaling $6.5 million have been made to 110 unique nonprofits to provide vital services to the residents of Anne Arundel County.

For the full list of FY24 Community Support Grant organizations and awards, click here. Awardees include:

Accessible Resources for Independence, Inc Addiction Recovery Inc. Alkebulan, Inc. Annapolis Allstars II Annapolis Area Imagination Library Annapolis Immigration Justice Network Annapolis Pride, Inc. Anne Arundel County and City of Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team, Inc. Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. Anne Arundel County Literacy Council, Inc. Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Inc. Arundel House of Hope Arundel Rivers Federation, Inc. Assistance League of the Chesapeake, Inc. Banneker-Douglass Museum Foundation, Inc. Bello Machre, Inc. Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, Inc. Center of Help, Inc. Charting Careers, Inc. Chase Brexton Health Service, Inc. Chase Your Dreams Initiative, Inc. Chesapeake Arts Center, Inc. Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating Children’s Theatre of Annapolis, Inc. Chrysalis House, Inc. Club 164 Co-op Arundel, Inc. First Baptist Church of Annapolis Greater Baybrook Alliance, Inc. Heritage Community Church, Inc. HOPE For All, Inc. Howard County Autism Society iCommunity Connection Services, Inc. Junior Achievement of Central Maryland, Inc. KIND, Inc. Kingdom Kare, Inc. Langton Green, Inc. Leadership Anne Arundel, Inc. Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Luminus Network, Inc. Marshall Hope Corporation Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Inc. Maryland Reentry Resource Center Inc. Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Inc. National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) Anne Arundel County (AAC) Newtowne Community Development Corporation OIC of Anne Arundel County, Inc. Opportunity Builders, Inc. Organization of Hispanic/Latin Americans of Anne Arundel County Partners In Care Maryland, Inc. Providence of Maryland, Inc. Rise and Shine Inc. Seeds 4 Success, Inc. Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland, Inc. Serenity Sistas, Inc. STAIR (Start The Adventure In Reading) Annapolis Street Angel Project, Inc. Superior Future The Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center, Inc. The Arc of the Central Chesapeake Region, Inc. The Ballet Theatre of Maryland, Inc. The Chesapeake Language Project, Inc. The Complete Player Charity The Light House Inc. Toys for Tots Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center Inc. Woods Community Center World Class Grads – Maryland, Inc. Young Men’s Christian Association Of Central Maryland, Inc.