Community Shows Up For National Night Out In St. Mary's County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Last night, August 2, law enforcement agencies across the state gathered in their local communities to promote positive police-community partnerships to make all neighborhoods a safer places to live.

Troopers from Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, along with officers from the Department of Natural Resources Police and the St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office visited 30 neighborhoods in St. Mary’s County.

Thank you to all of the communities throughout the county that participated and welcomed us.

As you can tell by the smiles on the Troopers faces, they enjoyed meeting the citizens in the communities they serve!

In neighborhoods across the state, from westernmost Garrett County, to Baltimore, to Southern Maryland and over to the Eastern Shore, residents and law enforcement officers connect with conversations at cook outs, festivals, and community events.

Established in 1984, National Night Out is observed on the first Tuesday in August in local communities to promote positive police-community partnerships and neighborhood comradery to make all neighborhoods safer places to live.

We look forward to joining you all again for the 2023 National Night Out.

Photos below courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services at the 2022 Country Lakes National Night Out.