LA PLATA, Md. — Following the tragedy that unfolded on November 4 in a La Plata neighborhood, the community has already expressed tremendous support for those who lost their lives in what was deemed a quadruple murder and suicide.

A small vigil was recently held in the Agricopia community, where many shared treasured memories of those who had their lives taken.

Following the brutal event, two GoFundMe’s have been created for the four victims who were murdered. At this time it appears three of the victims were related.

The first was created for the victims Sunny Mann (Boutsady), Sara Mann and Kai Mann. Now, a second has been created for the fourth victim, Jovon Watson.

Watson’s mother posted on social media in the evening of November 6th, saying “My son was an innocent victim who lost his life by spending time with a friend… taking his friend out to dinner [cost] him his life.”

Read the following description posted in the GoFundMe for Jovon below:

“On November 4th, our beloved, Jovon Emanuel Watson, lost his life along with 3 other people in the most unspeakable manner. This painful and unimaginable tragedy has affected multiple families. We thank you for your condolences and wish peace and healing to all people involved.

Jovon was the first born and only son of the Watson-James family. Jovon was a family oriented person and determined entrepreneur. He was the best big brother to 2 sisters, a devoted son to his mother and father, and the sweetest grandson any grandmother could ask for. He was a loving cousin to many relatives. People all around the world, from MD to NY, from the Virgin Islands to Guyana, South America are mourning the loss of his amazing spirit.

Jovon spread love and happiness everywhere he went to everyone he met. There is nothing Jovon would not have done for his family. Jovon was a firm believer in family first and was always there to support the people he loved in any way he could. Jovon was the type to surprise his mother with gifts. One year for Valentine’s Day, he showed up to his sister’s school with a dozen roses and a Chick-fil-A lunch for each of them.

With a contagious smile and such a big heart, Jovon left an imprint on the lives of all who he touched. Wise beyond his years, he was always the one who friends and family looked to for help and he would come every time. Always the first to volunteer to bring his grandmother or uncle to a doctor’s appointment or to help his cousins with a construction project. He loved kids and respected his elders.

When you remember Jovon, think of a Caribbean carnival, full of life and joy! Jovon loved to dance, sing, and enjoy quality time with family and friends. Jovon brought sunshine to a rainy day. He brought peace to conflicts.

His smile was contagious! His love was infectious!

The family is requesting assistance with the cost of funeral and memorial services. Any amount you can give is greatly appreciated. The Watson-James family thanks you for your donation, your prayers, and condolences.

Funeral and memorial service to be announced at a later date.

If you have memories, pictures, videos, or voice messages/voicemail with Jovon please share those with the family via email : ForeverJovon.com”

As of November 7, over $13,000 has been raised for Sunny, Sara, and Kai. Nearly $3,000 has been raised for Jovon, whose GoFundMe was created a day later.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline | Hours: Available 24 hours | Languages: English, Spanish | Help is available. Speak with someone today.

