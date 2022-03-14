ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced that his office has processed more than one million individual income tax returns since the tax filing season began January 24. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, the agency has processed more returns this year than at the same point in last year’s tax season. In addition, since January 1, staff at the Comptroller’s Offices’ call centers, located throughout the state, have answered 110,528 calls from the state’s taxpayers and responded to 45,860 emails.

The one-millionth return was submitted by a Prince George’s County tax filer. As of today, 1,094,990 electronic and paper returns have been processed with about $900 million in refunds issued to more than 800,000 taxpayers. Comptroller Franchot urges Marylanders to file electronically, as it’s the most secure and efficient way to submit a tax return. Most Marylanders who file electronically typically receive their state refunds in less than three business days.

Earlier this tax season, Comptroller Franchot extended the individual income tax year 2021 filing and payment due date to Friday, July 15, 2022. The federal individual income tax deadline remains Monday, April 18, 2022. Comptroller Franchot has also extended the tax year 2022 first and second quarter estimated tax payments for Maryland individual taxpayers to July 15, 2022. These extensions only apply to individuals; not to pass-through entities (PTE) or corporate estimated tax filers.

“I’m proud of the work of our agency employees to get hardworking Marylanders’ tax returns processed and refunds due back into their wallets in a matter of days,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “Many people are still struggling as they cope with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s important to return refunds as quickly as possible so that people who continue with financial hardships can make ends meet.”

This is the third consecutive year that Comptroller Franchot has extended filing and payment deadlines for state individual income taxes to July 15, each time to assist taxpayers facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

Last year, the Comptroller’s Office processed nearly 3.3 million returns and disbursed $3.2 billion in refunds. Nearly 90 percent of returns were filed electronically.

In 2021, the agency detected and blocked more than 11,000 fraudulent tax returns and withheld $20.5 million in fraudulent refunds. Since the start of the 2022 Tax Filing Season, the Comptroller’s Office has intercepted and blocked 3,101 fraudulent returns worth $6.7 million.

Marylanders can electronically file their state tax returns through the state’s free iFile system, which can be accessed at www.marylandtaxes.gov. A list of other approved vendors to file electronically can also be found on the website.

The agency urges filers to consult our blocked tax preparers list prior to turning over any personal identifiable information to a third party.

Free state tax assistance is available through the Comptroller’s 12 taxpayer service offices, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In-person and virtual appointments must be scheduled in advance at https://marylandtaxes.gov/locations.php. For more information on any tax-related matter, call 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.