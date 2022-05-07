WASHINGTON — Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) along with Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), and David Trone (MD-06) today announced $5,382,250 in federal funding for the Head Start of Washington County, Board of Education of St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the Community Action Council of Howard County’s Head Start projects to expand early learning opportunities, development, health services, and family well-being for Head Start families.

“The pandemic has only exacerbated the preexisting achievement gap in our schools,” the lawmakers said. “It is essential that we give all children the chance to succeed by increasing their access to learning from an early age. We will continue to secure federal funding for education programs like Head Start to help more students across Maryland reach their full potential.”

Funding will be distributed as follows:

$3,006,063 to the Head Start of Washington County

$1,276,999 to the Board of Education of St. Mary’s County Public Schools

$1,099,188 to the Community Action Council of Howard County Head Start Projects

The $5,382,250 award comes from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Child Care and the Office of Head Start. Each year, Head Start and Early Head Start programs benefit more than a million families nationwide.

This continued funding from annual appropriations was voted for by Senators Cardin and Van Hollen and Congressmen Hoyer, Ruppersberger, Sarbanes, Mfume, and Trone. More information on Head Start and Early Head Start programs and services can be found here.