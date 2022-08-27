LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works (DPWT) contractor, Great Mills Trading Post, Co., will work along the northbound side of MD 235/Three Notch Road for sidewalk construction.

Construction will occur between Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 1 and 2, starting on or about Aug. 31, 2022, at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and will take several months to complete.

Motorists should use caution and expect a lane closure on the northbound right lane of MD 235/Three Notch Road during work hours as the contractor performs construction on the shoulder.

Traffic delays may ensue. The lane will be re-opened following work each day.

Portable signs will provide advance notification of the upcoming lane closure and construction barrels will guide motorists through the work zone when necessary.

Drivers should remain alert for equipment, work crews and changing traffic patterns. For more information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. 3531.