ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is participating in the St. Mary’s City annual Maryland Day Celebration on Saturday, March 25. A fourth-grade student is selected through an essay contest to represent the school system and Charles County at the celebration. Students must submit an essay response to the prompt, “What makes Charles County a great place to live?”

CCPS fourth grade students are eligible and are permitted one entry per student. Essays should be 150-350 words and if typed, double spaced.

Students who are interested in entering the contest should submit their essays to their fourth grade teachers before Friday, Feb. 3. Fourth grade teachers should send the completed essays via pony mail to Allen Hopkins, CCPS social studies resource teacher at the Jesse. L. Starkey Administration Building no later than Friday, Feb. 3.

The finalist will be selected by a panel of judges from the CCPS Department of Instruction who will review and score all submissions for content, support and mechanics.

The Maryland Day Celebration holds a flag ceremony in which the finalist will present the Charles County flag before a podium of dignitaries.

Questions should be directed to Hopkins, at ghopkins@ccboe.com.