SOLOMONS, Md. – The former Holiday Inn, which boasts a full marina and was once a bustling hub for events and conferences, has been sitting vacant for some time, prompting discussions about its potential revival.

In a recent episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” podcast hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco discussed the future of the vacant waterfront hotel property in Solomons.

Frisco began the conversation by highlighting the property’s history and significance. He stated, “It was a 330-room waterfront hotel with a full marina… One of the only and the largest conference spaces in the entire county.”

Frisco explained that the property’s value currently stands at $16 million, contributing significantly to the local tax base. However, with the property vacant and not generating revenue, the conversation shifted to potential plans for its revival.

“When the property was sold, the idea was it would be an assisted living facility,” Frisco revealed. ” Capital markets for assisted living facilities kind of dried up… And the numbers essentially just didn’t work anymore. So the developer has now taken another crack at it.”

As Frisco outlined, the revised plan includes “to renovate the original conference center and restaurant. And in conjunction with that, they’re going to renovate a section of a hotel and that area that would end up being a new, fully renovated high-end 150-room hotel.” He added, “And then the other portion of the hotel they’re going to renovate and create 150 units of 55 plus apartments.”

“A second phase at some point, potentially out in the parking lot, they would build another building with another 70 units for long-term memory care,” Frisco added.

The conversation turned to the challenges and controversies surrounding the project. Frisco and Hill delved into the zoning regulations, with Frisco stating, “Currently, in that area, the zoning is seven units per acre for multifamily. When you do the math of what’s there now, there are 40 units per acre. There is no cap on how many hotel rooms you can have.”

Frisco further explained that the developers have requested to go down to 14 units per acre, which exceeds the current zoning requirements.

“The county attorney modified the request to include a couple of neighboring zoning districts, so it wouldn’t be considered spot zoning. And that was a big uproar. Well, now these neighboring districts would have similar density, and they would be able to do similar things,” Frisco shared.

Both Frisco and Hill shared their appreciation for the creative approach taken by the developers. “At the end of the day, we’re talking about leaving it sit vacant versus getting it redeveloped and having a new fresh hotel, keeping a conference center space, revitalizing the restaurant,” Frisco said.

The conversation concluded with Frisco and Hill extending an open invitation to Calvert County Commissioners to join their show and engage in further discussions about growth, revitalization, and the future of the community.

As the discussions continue, Solomons residents and stakeholders eagerly await the outcome of this revitalization project and its potential to transform the former Holiday Inn into a vibrant and thriving destination once again.

Dive further into the controversy by listening to the full episode: https://youtu.be/an4NytBs4IM

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

You can watch or listen to previous episodes at: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want to be mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com