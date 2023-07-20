Cook Caps Off Extra-Inning Thriller As Bowie Downs Harrisburg

BOWIE, Md. – With two outs and a runner at second in the bottom of the tenth, Billy Cook grounded a single into left field, scoring Jacob Teter and helping the Bowie Baysox clinch their fourth-consecutive victory – a 4-3 triumph over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

The night began with another dominant start from a Baysox pitcher, as right-hander Carlos Tavera allowed just one base hit and two walks across five frames. Tavera struck out eight batters in the process – his second-most in an outing this season.

Offensively, Bowie got out to an early 2-0 lead with a pair of sacrifice flies in the middle frames. First, in the fourth, Jackson Holliday led off the frame with an opposite field single for the first hit of the night for the Baysox – extending his hitting streak to five games to open his Double-A account. Holliday eventually scored from third on a sacrifice fly to right field from Ramon Rodriguez. Similarly in the fifth, Bowie had the leadoff man reach. This time, Joseph Rosa doubled down the left field line, coming home on another sacrifice fly from Jacob Teter to double the lead, as left-handed starter Dustin Saenz lasted the opening five innings for the Senators.

Harrisburg tied the game following Tavera’s exit in the sixth. With two outs and a runner on first, right-hander Keagan Gillies surrendered a double and walk to load the bases. Frankie Tostado followed by lacing an opposite-field double off the top of the wall in left-center, emptying the bases and granting the Senators a 3-2 lead.

However, the Baysox immediately responded to tie the game. Rodriguez notched his second RBI of the night with a solo home run to left. The third long ball of the season with Bowie for Rodriguez knotted the score at three.

That would last into extra innings. In the top of the tenth, with right-hander Tyler Burch on the mound for Bowie, Harrisburg kicked off the frame with Brady Lindsly completing a sacrifice bunt to push courtesy runner Donovan Casey to third. On the next pitch, Burch (W, 1-3) yielded a line drive to center field, where Fabian was able to make the catch and nail a tagging Casey at home plate for the third out of the frame on a strong, accurate throw to Rodriguez at home.

Bowie took that momentum into the bottom of the tenth, with Greg Cullen completing a sacrifice bunt of his own to advance Joseph Rosa to third. Rosa, though, would be thrown out trying to score on a ground ball to first base hit by Teter, who still reached first on the fielder’s choice. A balk from Senators’ right-hander Tyler Schoff (L, 0-1) advanced Teter to second. From there, Cook did the rest, punching his single through the left side of the infield to end the game.

The win improves the Baysox record to 40-46 on the season. It’s also Bowie’s seventh win in their last eight games, and sixth walk off win overall on the campaign. The Baysox and Senators are set to continue their six-game series on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.