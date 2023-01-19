Cora Elva Crist (Lane) passed away on January 17, 2023. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Charles Sherman Crist, her parents Jennings and Maggie Lane, her son Charles (Chuck) Richard Crist, sisters Alice Kunk and Amanda Walker, and brother-in-law, Brooke Crist.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Martha Crist, nieces: Susan, Jennifer, and Dessie, her nephews: Tim, Justin, Steven, and Paul, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her extended family member “Brother” Larry Polzin, as she so lovingly referred to him as.

Cora and her husband Charlie were dedicated members of Gideons International. You would seldom come across Cora’s path that she would not hand you a small Gideon Bible.

Cora was born in Washington DC at Columbia Hospital for Women and graduated from Woodrow Wilson HS in Washington, DC. After completing high school Cora and her mother moved to Clinton, MD to work in a small grocery store business (Lanes Grocery) her father had started in 1948. After Cora and Charlie married in 1953, they moved to Asheville, NC for a short period of time where Charlie was in the shoe business. They then moved back to Maryland where Cora worked as a bookkeeper at a sand and gravel company. Then she used her business skills to take care of bookkeeping for her father’s business and Charlie’s business, Crist Products Enterprise. Her most treasured job was that of MOTHER. She and Charlie raised Charlie’s brother Brooke after his mother passed away. Then she raised her treasured son Chuck.

The family will receive friends for Visitation on January 30, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 pm at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Rd, Hughesville, MD 20637. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Cora is now in Heaven with many loved ones who have gone before her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or by phone 1-866-382-4253.

