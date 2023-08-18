Coroventis CoroFlow Cardiovascular System Is Now Available At MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center

CLINTON, Md. – LaShon Bernett had been experiencing chest pain and what felt like severe heartburn on and off for several weeks. She wound up in the emergency department at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center when the pain became so intense, she knew something was wrong. After receiving a battery of tests, Bernett’s EKG showed changes that indicated a heart blockage. She was brought to the hospital’s cardiac catheterization lab for an angiography to assess for a blockage, yet physicians were perplexed when her coronary arteries looked normal.

What Was Causing the Patient’s Chest Pain? Fortunately for Bernett, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is equipped with a new technology called the Coroventis CoroFlow Cardiovascular System. This innovative software measures the blood flow through the microvessels of the heart most often affected by a lesser-known condition called coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD). The software provides interventional cardiologists with specialized calculations including coronary flow reserve (CFR) and index of microvascular resistance (IMR) that allows them to make a definitive CMD diagnosis.

CMD is difficult to diagnose on its own. The condition affects the smallest coronary arteries which do not relax properly, resulting in a lack of oxygen-rich blood flowing to the heart. CMD symptoms often mimic those of coronary artery disease or a heart attack including chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Traditional tests such as coronary angiography only visualize the three main blood vessels of the heart to evaluate for blockages or disease. Because the blood vessels that are involved with CMD are so small, they do not show up on these diagnostic tests – until now.

About The CoroFlow Procedure The CoroFlow procedure, performed in the hospital’s cardiac catheterization lab, is typically performed as an outpatient procedure. Under light sedation, a pressure wire inserted into the radial artery in the wrist is guided up to the vessels of the heart. The CoroFlow software measures the blood flow through the smallest arteries to assess for blockages or disease. The entire process takes about 30 minutes.

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute Interventional Cardiologist Brian Case, MD, explained, “Before we had the technology to evaluate for CMD, patients were often frustrated when they were sent home without a definitive diagnosis. With the CoroFlow System, we now have the tools needed to assess the tiniest coronary arteries to make the CMD diagnosis and manage these patients successfully with medications.”

With an accurate diagnosis of CMD, which has been effectively managed with medication, Bernett is back to her normal daily activities free of any chest pain or other worrisome symptoms.

“Evidence shows that patients with CMD who are medically managed have a decreased risk for cardiovascular events in the future compared to people who have undiagnosed CMD,” said Dr. Case. “Ms. Bernett’s prognosis for the future is very positive.”

Dr. Case sees patients at the MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. New patients can call 301-877-5677 to schedule an appointment.