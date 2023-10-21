COSMIC Symphony Announces 2023-2024 Season Details

Credit: COSMIC Symphony

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Since 1995, COSMIC Symphony has been Southern Maryland’s only community orchestra. Laura Theofilis, who co-founded COSMIC, wanted to bring classical music to her beloved community and help nurture future talent.

According to COSMIC’s official website, “COSMIC Symphony’s primary objective is to provide the Southern Maryland community with high-quality classical music performed by its local musicians. COSMIC Symphony provides an enjoyable orchestral experience for a large cross-section of our community through the diversity of our musical selections. The music selections include a family program, music for young adults, holiday favorites, and symphonic music for the serious concertgoers.”

Over the past year, COSMIC has provided the Southern Maryland Community with high-quality free concerts. Last year was their comeback season, due to not being able to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The community support in donations and attendance was at an all-time high; we had twice as many people attend our concerts last year,” Karen Roberts, the President of COSMIC Symphony, told The BayNet. “Through community support and the help of St. Mary’s College Performing Arts Director, we made Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center at St. Mary’s College of Maryland our new home for the 2023-2024 concert season. This is an amazing performance space and we are so excited for the opportunity to perform there.”

COSMIC’s opening concert of the season will be held on October 28, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the St. Mary’s College Dodge Performing Arts Center. “A COSMIC Homecoming” will feature special guest Julia Henderson, a cellist who will be performing Dvořák’s Cello Concerto. The concert, which is directed by William F. Esterling III, will be a two-day event with the second performance being held at Huntingtown High School at 3 p.m. on October 29

Following those two performances, COSMIC will host two concerts in December, March, and May. For their full concert schedule and more information, click here.

