SOLOMONS, Md. – “It’s really awesome, that is all I can say!”

That one sentence from a super fan perfectly sums up the evening of Saturday, June 25th, when country music star and hometown hero Sam Grow returned to Calvert County to put on a show at the Solomons Island Tiki Bar.

The show began at around 4:30 p.m. with the opening act Flippin’ Eyelids performing. This band of three brothers has been performing since 2011 and played a variety of music from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and today. Of course, the main event would come on at around 8:00 p.m.

Excitement and anticipation were in the air as people awaited Grow’s arrival on stage. Merchandise saleswomen Michelle Bowen echoed the crowd’s excitement.

“It’s just super exciting to be back at the Tiki Bar with the whole band, and it’s great to see so many people out and about again.”

Bartender Alan Brooks was also feeling the good vibes that night.

“I feel pretty good about tonight, I’m glad to see a crowd, and it’s nice that we can finally have concerts again.”

The performance by Grow and company was electric as just about everyone in attendance was on their feet and dancing.

He performed a number of his original hits, especially his new single “Without You”, as well as covers of some classic hits, like “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean.

It is safe to say that everyone went home happy from this concert.

