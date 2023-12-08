CALIFORNIA, Md. – In a recent episode of the podcast, “Get Real,” hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco delve into the complexities of goal setting as they navigate the planning process for the upcoming year. The duo brings a unique perspective to the table, discussing their own methods, including the innovative concept of the “seven boxes of life.”

The hosts kick off the conversation by acknowledging the common phenomenon of New Year’s resolutions and the challenges associated with their success while recognizing the need for a more structured approach.

Frisco chimes in with his experience of creating vision boards, a practice that involves compiling images and words from magazines to visually represent one’s aspirations. However, the duo humorously notes the challenges of finding magazines these days, with prices soaring from “15 to 20 bucks” each.

The conversation takes a more serious turn as Frisco explains the “seven boxes of life” concept. These boxes, representing different aspects such as work, money, love, family, spirituality, self, and friends, serve as a framework for evaluating life goals. The hosts stress the importance of self-reflection, encouraging listeners to assess what they’re struggling with in each box and rank their priorities.

They then share their approach to transforming these rankings into tangible goals, discussing the significance of setting goals well in advance, and the importance of creating a balance in all aspects of life.

Frisco introduces the idea of breaking down yearly goals into quarterly plans, ensuring a more manageable and focused approach. The hosts also touch upon the power of pen-to-paper, visualization, and affirmations in the goal-setting process. As well as the importance of reinforcing the commitment to achieving those goals.

“I’ll write out what my goals are and do a visual seven boxes with them. I’ll take that and set it behind my bathroom sink faucet. So every day I look at those goals,” Frisco explained.

“The planning and the execution of goals and ambitions are different things. That’s why it’s important to keep that focus. And just having something like that as a reminder, if you will, is really what keeps you on task,” added Hill.

Frisco wraps up the episode by encouraging listeners to reach out via the comment section of the podcast video to receive a copy of instructions on how you can work through the seven boxes of life.

To learn more about these innovation techniques for goal setting, check out the full episode here and make sure to leave a comment!

