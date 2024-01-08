Crews Respond To House Fire In Drayden

DRAYDEN, Md. – Fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 46000 block of Drayden Road on January 8, 2024. The call came in at approximately 2:48 p.m., and crews arrived to find a two-story home showing smoke.

Firefighters quickly located the source of the fire on the front porch and began extinguishing it. The fire was brought under control by 3:25 p.m., and no injuries were reported. Power to the home has been secured.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Please be sure to check and test your smoke alarms.

