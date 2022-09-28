LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that firefighters have extinguished a large house fire in Charles County.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on September 27, first responders were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive for a reported fire in the Kings Grant neighborhood.

Crews arrived and advised that there was smoke coming from the garage and located fire in a second-story window of the property. There was reported to be one vehicle in the garage at the time, but the smoke appeared to be coming from the upstairs.

One patient was located in the house that was reportedly not breathing at the time. That patient was handed over to EMS on the scene for further treatment.

No other patients were reportedly injured.

Crews would later determine that smoke and fire were coming out of the vents in the roof of the garage.

Firefighters would work to contain the fire after 2.5 hours on the scene.

SMECO was alerted soon after to secure power at the scene.

The patient was later transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

