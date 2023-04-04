Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward For Information In Waldorf Shooting Case

On March 31 at 5:39 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle at Springfish Place in Waldorf for the report of gunshots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, everyone had fled the scene and officers did not locate a victim in the area. A few minutes later, officers were made aware of a possible shooting victim who was driven to the hospital. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim was a passenger in a van being driven by a relative. As they were driving on Dorchester Circle near Springfish Place, two unknown suspects wearing all black clothing and ski masks, fired numerous gunshots toward the van, striking the van and several homes.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where it was determined he had a non-penetrating impact wound as a result of gunfire.

No other injuries were reported. Detectives are pursuing leads. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in this case.