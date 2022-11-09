WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect inside a seafood restaurant, which evolved into a fight in the parking lot.

The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim several times before fleeing in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

