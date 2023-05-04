Sheriff Steve Hall addresses criminal justice students

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – This week, 17 students in the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center Criminal Justice Program completed their nine-week session interning with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The 11th- and 12th-grade students spent time at Sheriff’s Office headquarters, with the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab, the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court and the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center.

Sheriff Hall and Abiola Agboola

The program culminated on Wednesday with a demonstration by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and Emergency Services Team at the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption and Resource Center in California. Sheriff Hall then presented the students with Sheriff’s Salutes for their work.

DFC Phillip Henry deploys K-9 Maja on Cpl. William Rishel

Demonstration of Emergency Services Team equipment and gear

Students take photos in the EST Bear Cat