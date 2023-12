LA PLATA, Md. – The La Plata Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Lee Woolfolk.

Mr. Woolfolk is 34-years old, 6′ tall, and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing brown Carhartt jacket, black sweatpants, black ski mask, and black shoes with tan soles.

Mr. Woolfolk may be in route to the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information encouraged to call 301-934-1500 or 911.