Cruisin’ Southern Maryland To Hold Their 11th Annual Event To Support Local Veterans!

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Cruisin’ Southern Maryland, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that holds a yearly 100-mile cruise around Southern Maryland to raise funds to help support local veterans in the area! They will have their 11th annual cruise on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

The organization provides funding primarily to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and to Veteran charities in the area. To date, they have donated nearly $200,000 to the causes!

The cruise starts at the Golden Beach Park and Ride at 9 a.m.; the first stop is at the Walmart in California; the second stop is at Target in La Plata; the final stop is at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. The total route is just over 100 miles! At each stop, there will be a pop-up car show for about 90 minutes.

Typically, the cruise has between 150 – 200+ vehicles, including classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, late model cars, motorcycles, etc. However, the cruise is open to all vehicles!

“We are always excited for the Cruise,” John Parlett, the President of Cruisin’ Southern Maryland, told The BayNet. “It’s a beautiful drive each year through Southern Maryland, and it benefits our local Veterans! What could be better? We invite everyone to come and join us!”

Pre-registration for the event has already concluded. However, you can still register at any of their stops on the day of the event! Registration is $30.

