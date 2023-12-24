CSM Division Of Financial Services Team Gives From The Heart To Local NonProfits

LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Division of Financial Services (DFS) continued its 14-year tradition of supporting an area nonprofit during this season of giving by gathering and donating supplies for those in need.

This year, DFS employees donated items including hats, gloves, scarves, socks, fleece jackets, jeans, pajama sets, hygiene products, baby diapers, and a variety of food items to Lifestyles of Maryland, Inc.

The DFS team decided years ago to stop giving gifts to each other during the holiday season and instead join as a group to give to those in need in the community and each year, the team supports a different charity or non-profit.