UPDATE – 4:00 PM – CSM Regional Hughesville Campus lockdown has been lifted and faculty, staff, and students no longer need to shelter in place. CSM Public Safety is onsite to escort people to their transportation, if requested. The Regional Hughesville Campus centers are open for class.

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Just before 3:00 p.m., CSM’s Regional Hughesville Campus went into lockdown. Faculty, staff and students are sheltering in place.

While there is police activity in surrounding wooded areas of campus, this is not an active assailant situation, and CSM buildings have been secured.

An abandoned stolen vehicle was located at CSM’s Regional Hughesville Campus. Local police have advised student and faculty onsite to shelter in place.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

