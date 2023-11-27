Cynthia LaPat Brown "Cindy" "Pat"

Cynthia LaPat Brown, affectionately known as “Cindy” or “Pat”, 63 of Great Mills, MD passed away on November 15, 2023 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

On February 21, 1960 she was born to the late Arthur Ballard and Shirley Williams in Texas.

At a young age she moved to Corpus Christi, TX where she laid a foundation for her family. She gave birth to 2 daughters in 1983 and 1985. She married her beloved husband Steven Davis Brown, June 1993 in Corpus Christi, TX. Together they celebrated 30 wonderful years of marriage. In 1997 she accomplished a goal that she dreamed of her whole life, she graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. She was a strong role model to her two young daughters, earning her degree while her husband was deployed, working and taking care of her children at the same time. She truly led by example proving you really can do anything you put your mind to. Everywhere she lived she changed the lives of those around her young and old. She was employed for 15 dedicated years by the Department of Social Services, as a social worker for St. Mary’s County until her retirement.

Her family was her world. She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them. She made sure to have Friday Happy Hour at her home with family and Sunday Family Dinners which were always filled with laughter and delicious foods. She was an amazing cook and baker, with some family favorites being homemade sweet potato pie, macaroni and cheese, enchiladas and roasts. She never skipped and everything was always made with love. She an avid Philadelphia Eagles Fan and made sure to taunt family members and heckle them throughout the season, especially when they played the Dallas Cowboys, who was the family’s favorite team. She also enjoyed camping in style with her family, with favorite places being Fort Belvoir’s campground and Jane’s Island State Park on the Eastern Shore, MD.

In addition to her beloved husband Steven; she is also survived by her daughter Marquisha Genneen Mitchell of California MD; siblings: Felicia Lewis of Hutto, TX, Kelvin Ballard of Yorktown, TX, Patrick Ballard (Bethany) of Great Mills, MD, David Ballard of Timpson, TX, and Kirk Ballard of Corpus Christi, TX; her beloved grandson Mylez Mitchell of Great Mills, MD; her special nieces Epiphany LaPat Ballard and Mireya Jones Ballard; her special nephew, Malachi Jones Ballard; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Father-in-Law and her loving daughter Montreece Dionshawnea Mitchell.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, with a Life Celebration Service to follow at 7:00 pm, officiated by Rev. Joe Orlando at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, 22187 Arnold Circle, Bldg 401, Patuxent River, MD 20670 and The Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy, 23918 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636 or www.smcfa.net.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.