DeafBlind Camp Of Maryland And Tribes MC Kick Off Camp Week With Exciting Motorcycle Ride

Photos courtesy of Kimberly Best

OWINGS, Md. – DeafBlind Camp of Maryland and Tribes MC celebrate the beginning of a fun filled week with a motorcycle ride.

On Sunday, June 11th, 2023 members of the DeafBlind Camp of Maryland and members of Tribes MC Maryland gathered together to celebrate the beginning of their fun-filled camp week with a motorcycle ride.

The event was started with the campers back in 2019 but, when the pandemic hit it unfortunately was put to a halt, thus making this year extra exciting for those involved.

Photos courtesy of Kimberly Best

This event being the entry into the camper’s week of different festivities to better help those involved become more independent and confident in everyday tasks. Campers come from all over the world to participate including Scotland, Canada, and even as far as Africa and Brazil.

Tribes MC member Mike Tebow, said, “The camp gives experiences to the campers that they can’t experience anywhere else.”

The long awaited ride started at the camp’s headquarters on Chalk Point Road in West River and took the campers through Deale on the motorcycles.

Photos courtesy of Kimberly Best

The DeafBlind Camp of Maryland was founded in 1998, with a total of 872 campers currently and is a non-profit with a mission to “provide DeafBlind adult campers with an inclusive week of safe and fun-filled activities that are barrier free and exciting.” stated on their website. To get involved with the camp and to see their latest ventures go to deafblindcampofmd.org

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com