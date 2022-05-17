Deborah "Debbie" Jean Langley

Deborah Jean Langley, “Debbie”, 69, passed away on April 27, 2022 at George Washington University Hospital. Born on June 13, 1952 to Charles and Betty Langley, she was a lifelong resident of Great Mills, MD. Debbie is survived by her father Charles Langley, Sr., her siblings Julie Hinthorne (Scott) of Port Orchard, WA, Susan Trossbach (Francis) of Great Mills, Charlene Knott (Eddie) of Lexington Park, Linda Langley of Lexington Park, Charles Langley, Jr. (Anita) of Great Mills and Robin Butterfield (Robert) of Lexington Park, MD. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother Betty Langley.

Her love for animals, particularly horses, started at a young age and continued to grow throughout her life. Debbie taught family and friends how to ride and care for horses. She loved trail riding with her family and friends as well. Later, Debbie became an advocate for rescue horses, and through the years, began taking in rescue horses at her stables in Great Mills. Debbie became the proud owner of a mule named Candy which, in time, became her favorite ride. Debbie also became involved with harness racing at the Rosecroft Racing Track in Fort Washington, MD where she was a trainer as well as a driver. She loved the sport and cared deeply for the horses.

She had a second passion in life also, playing softball for the St. Mary’s County Slow Pitch Women’s League. She started playing ball in the seventies. In 1975 she played for Kirby and Winters, and from 1977 through 1980 she played for Take It Easy Ranch. She soon became well known for her high batting averages, along with home runs and her speed at running the bases. She played short stop and third base. In 1980-1981 she played Class AA softball for Natural Light. In 1989 Debbie won the Budweiser Sportsmanship Award for the American Legion in Ridge, MD. Debbie was nominated by her friend and team player Kathy Cecil for the St. Mary’s County Hall of Fame and inducted in 2004 for the Women’s Slow Pitch Softball League.

Debbie touched the hearts of many and will be truly missed by her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her generosity, her kindness, and her passion for animals.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00AM with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Face Catholic Cemetery, Great Mills, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Lauren Blizek, Francis Trossbach, Matthew Knott, Jason Knott, Tyler Knott, and Charles Langley, Jr.

