LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Sunday, June 11, The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) and Reliable Contracting began the resurfacing work for the Rt. 5 widening of Abell-Moakley Rd., and will be on site for the next six weeks.

The scheduled work hours will be 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Sunday through Thursday nights); 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Friday night, if needed).

“This project is a year and a half overdue and has been an embarrassment,” Maryland Delegate Matt Morgan [R] told The BayNet. “Unfortunately, SHA had not one but two different primary constructors with performance issues and as a result, had to claim the bond insurance for the project…As you know, this project has been beset with many issues and delays. It has been frustrating for all of us as we have lived with this for nearly five years. I started feeling like Charlie Brown, trying to kick the football but then having it yanked away. SHA has finally hired a trustworthy contractor. Now that Reliable Contracting is on the job, I am confident the job will be completed.”

There is some hope, however, as the anticipated completion date is set for sometime this summer.

During construction, drivers are reminded to reduce speeds and remain alert for work crews, equipment, and lane shifts. Temporary traffic signs and barrels will guide drivers through the work zone.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com