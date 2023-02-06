Delores Esak, 77, passed away on February 2, 2023 in Colonial Beach, Virginia. Delores was born in Leisenring, Pennsylvania on January 9, 1946 to the late Michael & Mary Kovach. A resident of Huntingtown, MD for 42 years, Delores enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing bingo, and spending time with her family. Antiquing with her husband, Charles, was a favorite pastime. Delores most enjoyed her volunteer work with the Calvert Memorial Hospital’s Diabetes Support Group and the Ladies Auxiliary of St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church.

Delores is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Esak.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Glenn (Keith) and Anne Marie Hobbs; step-daughter, Debbie Redfern (Ken); granddaughters, Kelly Hobbs and Cathy Tenhoff (Russell); sisters, Verna Rock (Larry), Carol Roy, Lillian Brevoort (Bob), Mary Rosendale (Pete), Margie Edwards (Mike), and Kathy Bertovich (Rodger); brothers, John Kovach (Ginny) and David Kovach (Andrea); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral mass will take place at 11am Saturday, February 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 11am-1pm and from 6-8pm at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach. Private burial at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a diabetes non-profit of your choice.

Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.