Dennis Point Marina & Campground Sold To CrossCore

Photo credit – Dennis Point Marina & Campground

DRAYDEN, Md. – CrossCore, a boutique real estate investment and advisory firm based out of Washington, D.C., has recently purchased the Dennis Point Marina and Campground for an undisclosed price. This marks CrossCore’s first investment in a leisure property.

The marina is located at 46555 Dennis Point Way on Cartheagena Creek, Drayden, Maryland. The property is nearly 49 acres and stretches along 3,200 feet of shoreline. The Marina provides access to 81 deep-water slips and a campground with 105 waterfront sites. The marina has many amenities, including a pool, dog park, playground, and an on-site seafood restaurant ‘Capt Pats.’ The marina also includes the largest travel boat lifts on the Potomac River.

The Campground has become a popular destination for seasonal campers in recent years, which could partially be to blame for the site’s attraction to buyers and their desire to build upon its success.

CrossCore has brought together a partnership that, along with the on-site team, will work to expand the marina and campground and upgrade and add upon the available amenities and boat slips to create a destination spot in St. Marys County.

While the news release did not specify a sale price for the marina, the most recent state tax assessment valued the property at approximately $3 million.

We look forward to seeing what CrossCore does with Dennis Point and how the property evolves in the future.

