Department Of Aging & Human Services Announces First Men’s Health Day Event

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is proud to announce the first Men’s Health Day Event. Commemorating National Men’s Health Month in June, this event will be held Saturday, June 4, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Joining the Department at this inaugural event are guest speakers Dr. Adam Splaver, speaking about heart health, and Dr. Tushar Samdani, speaking about the importance of a healthy colon and rectal health.

Along with the guest speakers, Men’s Health Day will feature informational displays, health screenings, and lunch provided by Mission BBQ.

Pre-registration for this event is strongly encouraged. To register, visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/aging/menshealth/.

For more information, contact Department of Aging & Human Services Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.