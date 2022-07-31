Department of Emergency Services Provides Tips for Extreme Heat Preparedness

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – With prolonged high temperatures in our area, the Department of Emergency Services urges citizens to take precautions:

-Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

-Older adults, particularly those with preexisting diseases, who take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.

-People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.

-Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

Additionally, animals should be brought inside during extreme weather conditions and never be left in cars.

Visit weather.gov/safety/heat to learn more about extreme heat safety measures.

For information on emergency preparedness, visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/.