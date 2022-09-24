Beran Samuels

CHILLUM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in November 2021. The suspect is 27-year-old Beran Samuels of Chillum.

He is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Oshane Davis of Greenbelt.

On November 3, 2021, officers responded to the 1300 block of Chillum Road for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located Davis at a business suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed Davis had been shot at an apartment building in the 5700 block of 16th Avenue in Chillum and drove himself to the business to seek help.

Samuels is charged with first degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case 21-0050834.