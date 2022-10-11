Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In March 2022 Waldorf Shooting

Marquis Malik Springs

WALDORF, Md. – Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division identified a suspect in a shooting case that occurred on March 6, 2022 in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf.

In the case, two groups of suspects were shooting at each other in the parking lot of an apartment complex when one of the bullets went through a window of an apartment and struck a male in the lower body.

The victim, who was not involved in the incident, was transported to a hospital where he was treated.

Through investigation, detectives identified Marquis Malik Springs, 20, of Waldorf, as one of the shooters and an arrest warrant was obtained. On October 7, Springs was observed by an officer near Gallery Place.

He fled on foot, but was safely apprehended on St. Charles Parkway. At the time he was arrested, Springs was in possession of a fully loaded, fully automatic firearm with a 30 round extended magazine.

Springs was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on person, and possession of a machine gun for an aggressive purpose – a weapons violation.

On October 11, a judge ordered Springs be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.