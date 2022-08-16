SEAT PLEASANT, Md. – Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting of a juvenile male that occurred Friday evening in Seat Pleasant. The victim is 16-year-old Antonio Parker, Jr of Seat Pleasant.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On August 12, 2022, at approximately 8:45 pm, patrol officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers discovered Parker, Jr unresponsive in a parking lot of a convenience store suffering from a gunshot wound(s) to the body. Parker Jr. was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 22-0038697.