LANDOVER, Md. – Detectives are investigating the circumstances of a homicide that occurred in Landover. The victim is 44-year-old Dameon Broadus of Landover.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm, patrol officers were called to the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for a welfare check. Once one scene, they discovered Broadus in an apartment suffering from trauma to the body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 22-0040764.