UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 29-year-old Kavon Glover of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On August 13, 2022, at approximately 2:25 am, patrol officers were called to the 12800 block of William Beanes Road for a shooting. Once on scene, officers discovered Glover unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. For the case above please refer to case number 22-0038739.

The Homicide Unit is actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who shot and killed a man on Sunday. The victim is 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham, MD. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 pm, officers responded to the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim was located in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0038987.