Demarco Bethea and Montaz Norman

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham.

The charged suspects are 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills.

On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 pm, officers responded to the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. Once on scene, officers located the victim in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects shot the victim during a robbery.

Bethea and Norman are both charged with first- and second-degree murder related charges.

Both suspects are in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case 22-0038987.