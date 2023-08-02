Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, around 3:10 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mint Court in Prince Frederick for report of a shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene and located one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male victim has been pronounced deceased. One suspect is in custody at this time.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and will remain in the area. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Det. J. Buck at Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov.